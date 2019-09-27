Dalhousie University med students honing their skills in Cape Breton

Four Dalhousie University medical students will be calling Cape Breton home for the next 48 weeks.

They will be working in community hospitals as a part of the Nova Scotia government's new Cape Breton Longitudinal Integrated Curriculum program.

The program is for medical students in their third-year. Third-year students typically complete short placements in various communities.

Dr. Joan Salah, co-director of the program in Cape Breton, said the students will benefit from working with doctors in family and specialized medicine in one location.

"Lots of times in the past they might have been with us for short little bursts of time — three weeks or six weeks — and they might get a flavour for what it's like to practise," said Salah. "Now we get to take these earlier-stage learners and immerse them here."

The program is also being used to foster an interest in the students to work in rural areas, like community hospitals in Cape Breton.

Connor Bray is originally from Sydney. (Brent Kelloway/CBC)

Connor Bray, originally from Sydney, said he is excited by the opportunity.

"A month ago we got released into the hospital," he said. "Before that, we spent most of our time in a classroom. This has been our jump into the real world of medicine and we're just better suited by the [program]."

Two of the students will be working out of the Northside General Hospital in North Sydney and the other two will work out of New Waterford Consolidated Hospital.

Fall River's Ryan Densmore said the program benefits him more than if he did his training in Halifax because he is able to work one-on-one with doctors.

"If there's six other students in the room, only one person gets to do the procedure," he said.

"You're only going to get that procedure one in every six times. If you're one-on-one with the physician, like we are here, you're going to get those opportunities a lot more frequently."

The Nova Scotia government says the new program is costing the province around $120,000.

