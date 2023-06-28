$6M for a hiking trail, but what about the pot-holed local road?

Residents of northern Cape Breton say the road into the community of Meat Cove is badly deteriorated, and at least one tourism operator says it's costing him money in vehicle repairs and lost customers.

Residents also say that given the Nova Scotia government is putting millions of dollars into a new hiking trail in the area to attract even more tourists, now is the time to fix the road.

Ken MacLellan, owner of the picturesque Meat Cove Campground about 30 kilometres off the Cabot Trail, said bookings are down about 40 per cent this year.

"The road is in horrific condition," he said. "There's a lot more traffic around the Cabot Trail, but there's not a lot of traffic in here due to the roads. We're down, way down from last year."

MacLellan, who uses a wheelchair but drives a special mobility van, said he recently spent $7,000 on wheel bearings, brakes and steering because of potholes on the gravel portion of Meat Cove Road.

The road, including several bridges, was rebuilt after major flooding in the area in 2010, but it was not completely paved and the closer drivers get to Meat Cove, the worse the road is, MacLellan said.

Meat Cove Campground owner Ken MacLellan says the condition of the road leading into his northern Cape Breton community is costing him in vehicle repairs and lost business. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

"A couple of years ago they paved it, the hills, but they should have kept paving the flats, too," he said. "We only have four kilometres to do and it would be so great if they went and done it."

Tourists love coming to Meat Cove, but they're telling others about the condition of the road, which is turning some away, MacLellan said.

He has complained to the provincial Department of Public Works, but nothing is being done, he said.

"I don't want to go through the same thing next year," MacLellan said. "I want something done with those roads. I want them redone."

In May, Coun. Norman MacDonald told Victoria County council the road was "appalling."

On Monday, Inverness MLA and deputy premier Allan MacMaster was in Meat Cove to announce more than $6 million in funding for the proposed Seawall Trail.

Inverness MLA and deputy premier Allan MacMaster says he heard from Meat Cove residents about the condition of the road while he was in the community earlier this week. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

Many of those in attendance said they appreciated the money, but they also mentioned the poor condition of the road and Victoria-The Lakes MLA Keith Bain, who emceed the event, suggested his colleague have a grader sent over the road.

In an interview, MacMaster said he heard them all loud and clear.

"I drove it, too, today and certainly if we're welcoming people from around the world, even if they're hearty travellers looking for a real nature-based experience, we've got to make sure that they can arrive on a road that's fit for travel," he said.

MacMaster said the province put about $20 million into rebuilding the road after the 2010 flood and promised to go back to the Department of Public Works and look for more.

MacMaster says the rugged mountainous beauty of the area around Meat Cove and its campground means the province is challenged to build proper roads that will last. (Tom Ayers/CBC)

But he also tried to temper expectations.

"The beauty of Meat Cove is that it is in the mountains and you're driving on sharp curves right along the coast on the side of a mountain and when you're in those conditions, roads are challenging," MacMaster said.

MORE TOP STORIES