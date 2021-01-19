RCMP still searching for man who fled into Cape Breton woods with gun

RCMP in northern Cape Breton are still searching for a man wanted on multiple warrants who ran into the woods in Meat Cove, N.S., with a gun.

An emergency alert was issued around 1:30 p.m. Monday warning residents in the small community that Perry MacKinnon was on the loose. People were advised to stay indoors and wait for updates from police.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mark Skinner said Tuesday morning a "significant number" of RCMP resources are being used to look for MacKinnon, who is still believed to be in the Meat Cove area. Officers searched throughout the night, both on foot and using a helicopter equipped with thermal imaging cameras.

Skinner could not say how many officers are on the ground looking for MacKinnon, or what type of gun MacKinnon has with him.

Residents are still being asked to stay inside and await updates from RCMP. Skinner said since Meat Cove is a small community, officers would be able to go door to door to alert people if needed.

If residents see MacKinnon, they should call 911 and not approach him, police say.

Skinner said officers were approaching a house to arrest MacKinnon when he ran out from behind the building into the woods. Police have not specified the reason for the arrest warrant.

