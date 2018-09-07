Woman, 62, on motorcycle plunges 30 metres down Cape Breton cliff

A 62-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday night when the motorcycle she was driving went over a 30-metre cliff in Meat Cove in northern Cape Breton.

RCMP said the accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m.

The woman, who is from Prince Edward Island, was moving the motorcycle when she lost control of the bike, plummeting 30 metres to the ground, a police news release said.

The motorcycle ended up about 10 metres from where she landed.

The woman survived the fall but suffered serious injuries.

Police said a family member slid down the cliff to help her and two volunteer fire departments, one of which had a high-angle rescue team, assisted with the woman's rescue.

She was stabilized and then picked up by a civilian boat and transported to Bay St. Lawrence from where she was airlifted to hospital.

RCMP are thanking all involved in the "dangerous and challenging" rescue.