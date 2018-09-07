Woman, 62, on motorcycle plunges 30 metres down Cape Breton cliff
Woman lost control of motorcycle in Meat Cove in northern Cape Breton
A 62-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday night when the motorcycle she was driving went over a 30-metre cliff in Meat Cove in northern Cape Breton.
RCMP said the accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m.
The woman, who is from Prince Edward Island, was moving the motorcycle when she lost control of the bike, plummeting 30 metres to the ground, a police news release said.
The motorcycle ended up about 10 metres from where she landed.
The woman survived the fall but suffered serious injuries.
Police said a family member slid down the cliff to help her and two volunteer fire departments, one of which had a high-angle rescue team, assisted with the woman's rescue.
She was stabilized and then picked up by a civilian boat and transported to Bay St. Lawrence from where she was airlifted to hospital.
RCMP are thanking all involved in the "dangerous and challenging" rescue.