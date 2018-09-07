Skip to Main Content
Woman, 62, on motorcycle plunges 30 metres down Cape Breton cliff

The woman, who is from Prince Edward Island, was moving the motorcycle when she lost control of the bike, an RCMP news release said.

RCMP said the woman who fell over the cliff was rescued and taken to hospital. (CBC)

A 62-year-old woman was seriously injured Thursday night when the motorcycle she was driving went over a 30-metre cliff in Meat Cove in northern Cape Breton.

RCMP said the accident occurred shortly before 6 p.m.

The woman, who is from Prince Edward Island, was moving the motorcycle when she lost control of the bike, plummeting 30 metres to the ground, a police news release said.

The motorcycle ended up about 10 metres from where she landed.

The woman survived the fall but suffered serious injuries.

Police said a family member slid down the cliff to help her and two volunteer fire departments, one of which had a high-angle rescue team, assisted with the woman's rescue.

She was stabilized and then picked up by a civilian boat and transported to Bay St. Lawrence from where she was airlifted to hospital.

RCMP are thanking all involved in the "dangerous and challenging" rescue.

