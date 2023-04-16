No new cases of measles detected in N.S. since initial infection reported Friday

There have been no new cases of measles detected in Nova Scotia since Nova Scotia Health issued exposure warnings after a case was detected Friday.

The health authority issued multiple exposure warnings on Friday after a confirmed case of measles was detected in the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Potential exposure sites were listed in Bedford, Lower Sackville and Halifax.

Symptoms of measles may develop as early as eight days after exposure and as late as 21.

Symptoms may include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, a blotchy rash on the face that can spread to the body, and small white spots on the inside of the mouth and throat.

The majority of people recover in a couple of weeks, but measles can have serious complications among higher-risk groups.

According to Dr. Cristin Muecke, the regional medical officer of health for the northern zone, a notice has been issued to health-care providers to increase their awareness for measles despite no new cases being reported

Muecke told CBC on a video call the authority will be monitoring closely for any new cases in the next few weeks.

That conversation has been condensed and edited for clarity and length.

Dr. Cristin Muecke is the medical officer of health for northern zone of Nova Scotia Health. (CBC)

Have you had many calls from people who were in vulnerable groups who are afraid they may have been exposed to measles?

We've approached notification to the public in a couple of different ways.

We've issued a public service announcement with the details of the exposure dates and times so that we can capture people that way.

We've also been working hard internally, through lists of individuals we've received, those who might be at higher risk.

If we've identified, for example, families where there were infants under the age of 12 months, with the possibility of pregnancy, we have been reaching out to those individuals directly through phone and we have a dedicated phone line that people can call into as well.

Is measles as easily contracted as COVID-19?

Measles is actually one of the most highly infectious diseases that we know of, so it is quite infectious.

The good news is though, at the risk of the to the general public, is quite low.

Almost all Nova Scotians have been immunized against measles in childhood, it doesn't normally circulate in our province. And, when it does appear, it tends to be single cases that appear as a result of travel from outside of Canada.

So, the vast majority of people are well protected.

However, when there are exposures because of the contagiousness of the disease, we do take it quite seriously and make lots of efforts to follow up with individuals.

In some cases, we may provide additional protection through vaccination, or something called immune globulin, if we're able to catch people within the right time window.

We also are looking for people who may have been exposed to watch themselves very closely for symptoms.

If an individual has developed signs and symptoms and they were in one of the exposure locations, we ask that they reach out right away either to 811 to public health.

If they are feeling really ill, if they could call ahead before going to any healthcare provider, we can ensure that the right infection control measures are in place.

You mentioned that most Nova Scotians have been immunized against measles and since the 1970s most people have had two doses? What about before the 1970s and do the two doses give you a lifetime of protection?

For individuals who are born before 1970, measles was circulating in Canadian communities at that time, so most of those people are generally considered to be naturally immune.

They would have been exposed or infected through exposure in the community rather than through vaccination

Those born in the '70s, '80s and early '90s would have typically had one dose, and there's been many efforts since then to catch those folks up with a second dose.

Anyone since probably about the mid 1990s would have been receiving two doses in childhood.

So, it's not like COVID-19 where you have booster doses that we're all used to at this point?

If you've had two two doses of measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, then you're considered protected.

In terms of people who are in a vulnerable position, people who are immune-compromised and other examples of groups, what are the dangers of measles poses for them?

We're particularly concerned with people who may have immune-compromising conditions or are taking immune-suppressive medications, pregnant women and young children.

There can be quite a few potential complications of measles including things as serious as encephalitis which is an inflammation of the brain. It can cause seizures, it can cause other long-term complications.

It's definitely something that we that we're looking to avoid in our communities and, in fact, it is quite rare

Is there anything else we should know about measles?

Although it's quite rare, it is possible for individuals who are vaccinated, typically with partial vaccination, to develop measles if they've been exposed significantly enough.

And the reason I mentioned that is because sometimes when those folks develop symptoms, they are milder and the rash is not as extensive. If folks have had partial vaccination and they develop mild symptoms or a partial rash. They should still ensure that they reach out to public health or 811.

MORE TOP STORIES