Warning issued after possible measles exposure at Halifax Infirmary

The Nova Scotia Health Authority's public health division is warning anyone who visited Halifax Infirmary's emergency department on April 17 that they may have been exposed to measles.

An individual from Saint John, N.B. — who recently travelled to Europe — was confirmed to have a case of measles Friday.

On Saturday, officials in Nova Scotia confirmed that same person was travelling through Halifax. On April 17, they visited the emergency department on Robie Street for symptoms unrelated to measles.

The person from Saint John was communicable at the time of their visit to the QEII Health Sciences Centre, but is now isolated at home in New Brunswick.

Patients and visitors to the Halifax Infirmary emergency department on April 17 from 12 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. may have been exposed and may develop symptoms between now and May 8.

Symptoms of measles include a red blotchy rash on the face, which spreads down the body. (U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention)

Symptoms of measles include a red, blotchy rash on the face or body, fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes, sleepiness, irritability and small white spots in the mouth and throat.

Officials are asking anyone with symptoms to contact their family doctor, visit a walk-in clinic or call 811 immediately. People should also call ahead before visiting health-care providers in person, as they will need to take precautions before seeing a patient that may be have measles.

The NSHA says people who have not had two doses of the measles vaccine should arrange to be immunized. (Johannes Eisele/AFP/Getty Images)

The news release says while most people fully recover within two to three weeks, measles can have serious complications, which are more likely in infants, pregnant woman and people with weakened immune systems.

People in Nova Scotia born after 1970 are eligible to receive two free doses of the measles vaccine through the province's immunization program.

