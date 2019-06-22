Measha Brueggergosman recovering from heart surgery in Calgary hospital
International opera star underwent double-bypass surgery this week
Opera singer Measha Brueggergosman is recovering in a Calgary hospital after undergoing double-bypass surgery.
The soprano wrote a Facebook post late Friday saying she has already walked short distances inside the Foothills Medical Centre in Calgary and is catching up on the British spy thriller Killing Eve.
"Just 30 teensy hours after a five-hour open-heart surgery (10 years after my OTHER open-heart surgery to repair a dissected aorta), I am tube- and oxygen-free and have even walked around the nurse's station three times!" she wrote.
Brueggergosman had emergency heart surgery 10 years ago in a Toronto hospital after suffering a life-threatening tear in her aorta.
The international opera star was born in Fredericton and now lives in Nova Scotia.
In the post, Brueggergosman expresses gratitude for people who have supported her during her stay in hospital.
In an emotional Facebook post before the surgery, the singer revealed that her father, Sterling Gosman, died just days earlier and said she hoped to attend his funeral service.
According to his obituary, the funeral service will take place in Nova Scotia on Saturday, July 6, followed by a memorial service the next day in Fredericton.
