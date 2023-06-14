N.S. government working on plan to ensure shelters can offer meals

When the non-profit organizations Adsum for Women and Children and Welcome Housing agreed to turn a Dartmouth, N.S., hotel into the province's largest shelter, they knew the people they would house would need to eat.

But there was neither money, nor a plan, to supply them with food. Despite that, both groups decided to dig into their own funds to buy snacks and fresh fruit, at first, and now full meals.

"We've been cobbling it together," said Sheri Lecker, the executive director of Adsum. "We have just gone ahead and done what we needed to."

Lecker said several local businesses joined the effort, contributing either groceries, frozen food or prepared meals.

Today, the roughly 90 residents at The Bridge, which opened this spring at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel by the Macdonald Bridge, are being served hot meals or can heat up frozen dinners.

Every floor of the former hotel is stocked with a toaster, microwave, coffee maker and kettle. Those serve-yourself stations are also stocked with bread for toast, peanut butter and jam, as well as oatmeal packets and baked goods.

"As long-time providers of services, we know how important it is that people eat. In the same way that people need a safe place to stay and they need shelter, they also need food," said Lecker.

Lecker said this is the food available on every floor of The Bridge. (Submitted by Sheri Lecker)

Although Adsum and Welcome Housing were ready to absorb the cost of the meal service, the Nova Scotia government has promised to reimburse those organizations for what they have spent to date.

Joy Knight, executive director for the province's employment support and income assistance division, made the commitment during an interview with CBC News Tuesday.

"We have communicated to both Welcome Housing and Adsum that we will be covering all costs incurred to date, related to food," said Knight. "While there wasn't a formal budget line for food, it was very early on identified that that was required for the safety and the wellness of all residents.

"We heard from community about concerns with not having food on site, particularly from local food banks and food-serving organizations. We quickly did change and pivot from there to bring in a more formalized and co-ordinated approach to food service."

Knight said the discussion has broadened to include other shelters and the need for the province to come up with a more co-ordinated approach to feeding people who use shelters.

"We are actually looking at how we provide food support across the shelter sector," said Knight. "It is an ad hoc process right now. Some organizations use funding from the province, some do some fundraising, it isn't a consistent approach."

Knight said those ongoing conversations will centre on some key questions.

"Do we want to work together, do we want to look at economy of scale, do we want to leverage different assets that exist within community to provide a broader service?" said Knight.

"We have just started the conversations. This was a great opportunity for us to reflect on how we can better support the sector."

This week, the operators of The Bridge have advertized for a food services manager to handle that side of operating the 150-bed shelter.

Shelter has lasting effect on residents

Lecker said providing food has made a big impact on many of those who now call The Bridge their temporary home. She's heard from staff who have told her there were "people really crying tears of happiness that this is something that is now looked after and considered."

"You know, food speaks a lot of who we are and how valued we feel. And I think people know when food is prepared with care and with love and attention."

There are now about 65 people working at The Bridge providing care, support and meals to residents.

The Nova Scotia government is paying $10 million to lease all 190 rooms at the DoubleTree by Hilton hotel from May 1 until March 24, 2024.

MORE TOP STORIES