Yarmouth bands together to nourish grieving family after parade tragedy

The family of a little girl who died following an incident at the Parade of Lights in Yarmouth, N.S., over the weekend won't have to worry about preparing meals leading up to Christmas.

Anchor for Hope, a non-profit group based in Yarmouth, has organized a "meal train" for MaCali Cormier's family. Volunteers sign up to cook for the family each day leading up to Christmas. The group then delivers the meal.

"People filled up really quickly. In less than an hour, I was expanding dates and they were getting filled up," said Sarah Robicheau, co-founder of Anchor for Hope.

"People were dropping off snacks [and] non-perishable food, so we've been bringing over boxes of food, donations of gift cards, cheques, all kinds of things."

Four-year-old MaCali Cormier is being remembered by her family for her love of horse riding, dancing and swimming. (Facebook)

Robicheau has been dropping off the meals to MaCali's family. She said they're "definitely appreciative, definitely overwhelmed with love and support."

On Monday night, about 300 people attended a vigil for the four-year-old girl at Frost Park in Yarmouth. A funeral is scheduled for Thursday at 11 a.m. at Yarmouth Wesleyan Church.

A simple gesture like a home-cooked meal can make a big difference to a grieving family, Robicheau said. She said it made a big difference for her after she had a stillbirth in 2012 and lost a child to SIDS in 2014.

About 300 people took part in the vigil for MaCali Cormier on Monday night in Yartmouth, N.S. (Olivier Lefebvre/Radio-Canada)

"I know when I was a few days out of a loss, it's really hard to process anything. You're worrying about every possible thing at that point," Robicheau said.

"It's close to the holidays, there are bills, it's impossible to return to work.... I think it's just a huge burden that's being lifted off of them so they can grieve how they need to grieve."

Robicheau, along with Jody Levac, started Anchor for Hope in 2014. Both are moms who have had young children pass away.

A stack of comfort boxes on top of Sarah Robicheau's desk. The boxes are sent to women across Nova Scotia who have experienced a miscarriage, stillbirth or lost a child. (Radio-Canada)

The group started out by sending comfort boxes to mothers who had miscarriages, stillbirths or experienced the death of a baby. Items in a comfort box include a list of resources, a Bible, journal, pens, bubble bath, candles and tea.

Robicheau said the meal train is full, but she's still going through messages to the group's page from people wanting to help MaCali's family.

"The community as a whole has really pulled together," she said.