Meaghers Grant man charged with making firearm using 3D printer

The Canada Border Servers Agency (CBSA) and the RCMP have charged a resident of Meaghers Grant, N.S., for making a firearm using a 3D printer.

In a joint news release, investigators said the man was arrested by Halifax District RCMP on Feb. 1 for multiple weapons offences and is scheduled to appear at Dartmouth provincial court on March 7.

"Guns produced by 3D printers — better known as 'ghost guns' — are a growing threat to Canadians, and our law enforcement agencies are stepping up efforts to address them," Minister of Public Safety Marco E.L. Medicino said in the Tuesday news release.

The investigation began in spring 2022 in Toronto with two suspicious packages addressed to a home in Meaghers Grant. Each parcel had five firearm suppressors, also known as silencers.

In July, CBSA arrested the man and executed a search warrant at his home.

During that search, they found and seized one 3D firearm with a suppressor, 3D firearm components, one prohibited handgun, a large amount of cash and 40 3D-printed Glock switches. The news release said the switches "enable semi-automatic firearms to be fully automatic."

Items seized from the search were taken to Halifax District RCMP and that initiated a firearms trafficking investigation, the news release stated.

The man was charged with numerous firearms offences, including making an automatic firearm, possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized, careless use of a firearm and three counts of weapons trafficking.

"This investigation is a prime example of the RCMP and CBSA working hand-in-hand to effect the seizure of firearms and components smuggled into Canada or illegally manufactured within our borders," Halifax District Chief Supt. Jeffrey Christie said in the news release.

"As we continue to investigate the increased use of 3D printers in illegal gun manufacturing, our priority is the public safety of all Nova Scotians."

