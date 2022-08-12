Meagher Park fenced off, cleared out by city staff, police say

Halifax Regional Police say Meagher Park has been officially cleared out nearly a month after a deadline passed for people living on park grounds to vacate the area.

Police sent out a release early Friday morning stating the park had been "physically secured" by Halifax Regional Municipality staff for upcoming remediation work.

A metal fence has now been put up around the park's perimeter.

Authorities were also on hand for "support and assistance." Once it was confirmed there were no longer any people living in the park, police say city staff ensured other housing options were being used as they continued to make arrangements to relocate belongings.

"This morning, following the completion of all those steps, and consistent with the commitment to exercise a measured approach, the park was secured with fencing for upcoming rehabilitation work," the statement said.

This comes after a notice was sent to people living in the park, telling them to vacate by July 17 due to "deteriorating health and safety conditions."

"HRP officers took a patient, measured and supportive approach throughout as the process unfolded while acting in a supportive capacity," the statement added.

Halifax Regional Police declined a request for comment.

