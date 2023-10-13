Possible relocation of McNabs Island pier faces opposition from volunteer group

A volunteer group is opposing the possible relocation of the main pier on McNabs Island.

The Department of Natural Resources is studying the possible relocation of Garrison Pier to Timmonds Cove. That would mean the main pier would face the Dartmouth side instead of the Halifax side.

Catherine McCarthy, president of the Friends of McNabs Island Society, said a move would be a nuisance for tourists. She wants the pier to remain where it is.

"We told them we weren't happy about it," McCarthy said. "There's no infrastructure there at all. It's inaccessible for anybody who has difficulty walking or … families bringing over young children."

The new location would add a six-kilometre trek to Fort McNab National Historic Site, a four-kilometre hike to Maugher Beach and a five-kilometre hike to Fort Ives. McCarthy said school trips could be in jeopardy if the pier is moved.

Existing infrastructure

"We're pretty sure we won't be doing any more school trips for elementary school-aged kids because they're not going to be able to walk that distance," she said

McCarthy said the pier at McNabs Cove has existing infrastructure valued at $1 million.

"If Garrison Pier is in such terrible condition that it needs to be replaced after 125 years of service, then build a new wharf nearby," McCarthy said.

The province had a survey, which closed on Friday, to gather public input.

Sandra Fraser, parks promotion and development officer for the province, said no decisions have been made on the matter.

"The current location does sustain regular storm damage there, so we are looking at how we can provide public access that can be sustainable," Fraser said.

The last storm that caused significant damage to the pier was 20 years ago.

Engineering study

McCarthy said her organization was contacted last spring by the province to say there was an engineering study that pointed to a possible move for the pier. However, the group says they have never been shown an engineering study.

The province offered no information about the study when asked about it.

"We thought we were more of a partner with the province," McCarthy said. "It feels like we're not really a partner at all."

