Mclellan Antiques & Restoration to close after 25 years
Nova Scotia·Video

A fixture on Halifax's Agricola Street is getting ready to say goodbye. After 25 years, Mclellan Antiques & Restoration will close its doors next month to make way for a new development. The CBC's Colleen Jones has the story. 2:40
