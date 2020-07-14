Mclellan Antiques & Restoration to close after 25 years
A fixture on Halifax's Agricola Street is getting ready to say goodbye. After 25 years, Mclellan Antiques & Restoration will close its doors next month to make way for a new development. The CBC's Colleen Jones has the story.
