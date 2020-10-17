McDougall defeats Clarke to become new mayor of CBRM
Amanda McDougall will be Cape Breton Regional Municipality's next mayor, after defeating two-term incumbent Cecil Clarke and four other challengers on Saturday night.
The first-term councillor won with nearly 4,000 votes more than Clarke.
In CBRM district results, incumbent Esmond (Blue) Marshall was defeated by Cyril MacDonald and incumbent Ivan Doncaster lost to Steve Parsons.
Incumbents Earlene MacMullin, Steve Gillespie, Eldon MacDonald and Darren Bruckschwaiger were returned to council.
Newcomers Gordon MacDonald, Glenn Paruch, James Edwards, Kenny Tracey, Darren O'Quinn and Lorne Green were elected.
