Mayor of Town of Lunenburg to resign, citing new 'career opportunity'

The mayor of the Town of Lunenburg, N.S., has announced he will resign less than three years after stepping into the role.

In a statement released by the town Monday, Matt Risser said he would be resigning as mayor "due to a career opportunity that requires me to move elsewhere."

His resignation will take effect on May 9 at 6 p.m. AT.

Deputy Mayor Peter Mosher will serve as acting mayor until a byelection is concluded.

Risser won the mayorship in Oct. 2020 when Rachel Bailey declined to re-offer for the position after serving two terms as mayor.

At the time, Risser beat out John McGee, a former member of Lunenburg's council who had previously served as deputy mayor.

