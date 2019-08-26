Bernier blames 'totalitarian leftist mob' for decision to scrap billboards against mass immigration

Maxime Bernier is blaming a "totalitarian leftist mob" for the decision to take down billboards promoting his controversial stance on immigration.

The leader of the People's Party of Canada is complaining of censorship after the owner of the billboards, featuring Bernier's face and a slogan advocating against mass immigration, said he would remove the ads in response to an outpouring of criticism.

Bernier says his political opponents and the "leftist mob" want to stifle discussion of immigration and keep him out of the election debates.

Nova Scotia's Liberal Premier Stephen McNeil was one of the first politicians to criticize the billboards last week, tweeting: "I don't welcome this negative, divisive tone. Our population is at an all-time high, unemployment is at a record low and our economy is growing, in large part thanks to immigration."

The mayor of Hamilton also spoke out against the sign, saying his family moved to Canada from the Netherlands for "a better future."

"Immigrants have and will continue to make our country better," he said on Twitter.

Billboard owner changes course

Pattison Outdoor Advertising, which owns the billboards, originally said that if anyone had an issue with the content, they should contact the third-party group running them, True North Strong & Free Advertising Corp.

But the company has changed course, saying it never meant to offend or alienate anyone and that the ads would come down.

Bernier has said the 350,000 immigrants Canada accepts every year is too high a number. His party platform says it inflates housing prices and that other political parties use "mass immigration" as a tool to buy votes from immigrant communities.

