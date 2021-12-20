Police looking for 2 Maud Lewis paintings stolen from Digby-area home

RCMP in Nova Scotia are asking for the public's help to find two valuable Maud Lewis paintings stolen from a Digby-area home earlier this year.

Cpl. Lisa Croteau said the paintings by the folk artist were stolen on Sept. 10 from a Smiths Cove, N.S., home. No other items were taken.

The paintings are valued at about $20,000 each.

"The one is two oxen, standing with trees in the background. The second one is two oxen again, in — it looks like a meadow with greenery and flowers in the background as well," Croteau told CBC's Maritime Noon.

The paintings are in Maude Lewis's iconic folk art style. (RCMP)

Lewis, who lived in the community of Marshalltown near Digby, died in 1970. After her death, she became one of Canada's most well-known folk artists.

Police have had no luck finding the paintings.

"That's why we're appealing to the public. If they have any information or if they've seen these paintings to give us a call," said Croteau.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Digby RCMP at 902-245-2579, or anonymously through Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

MORE TOP STORIES