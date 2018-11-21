Maud Lewis exhibit at Chinese art museums is back on again, N.S. says

An art exhibit in China featuring the works of famed Nova Scotia folk artist Maud Lewis and six other contemporary female artists that was unexpectedly postponed will now go ahead as planned.

Nearly three weeks ago, it was announced the launch of exhibit at the Guangdong Museum of Art would be indefinitely delayed, but the Department of Communities, Culture and Heritage didn't explain why.

Premier Stephen McNeil met with China's ambassador to Canada on March 19 to discuss the matter, the province said in a news release issued Monday. The release included no details about the reason for the initial announcement of a delay or the subsequent decision to move forward.

There has, however, been rising tension between Canada and China since Canadian authorities arrested Huawei Technologies chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver in December, after an extradition request from the U.S.

The Guangdong Museum of Art will host Maud Lewis exhibit this month. In June, it will move to the Coast Art Museum in Zhuhai and then the He Xiangning Art Museum in Shenzhen. The exhibit will then come back to Nova Scotia.

Maud Lewis poses with one of her paintings in front of her home. (Art Gallery of Nova Scotia)

Lewis's works largely feature sights around her tiny home in Marshalltown, near Digby, N.S.

Her paintings may sell for tens of thousands of dollars these days, but it was a very different story during her life: some of her work originally sold for as little as $2 or $3.

In the 1960s, during the last few years of her life, Lewis began gaining more widespread recognition, and two of her pieces were ordered by the White House during Richard Nixon's presidency.

She died in 1970, but her work has become more famous in recent years, bolstered in part by the biopic Maudie, which was released in Canada in 2017 and generated fresh interest in her unique story.

