Halifax police charge 2nd man with murder in 2013 killing of Matthew Sudds

Halifax Regional Police have charged a second person with murder in the 2013 homicide of Matthew Thomas Sudds whose body was found along Africville Road near Halifax's Bedford Basin.

A woman out walking her dog found Sudds on Oct. 14, 2013. Police believed Sudds was killed four days earlier.

On Wednesday night, police arrested Devlin Tyson Glasgow, 33, in Mission, B.C. He is being brought back to Halifax to face a charge of first-degree murder.

Another man, Ricardo Jerrel Whynder, 34, was convicted of second-degree murder in Sudds' death following a jury trial earlier this year. Whynder had originally been charged with first-degree murder.

A history with police

Glasgow was arrested in 2016 as part of a Toronto police bust targeting a gang called Heart of a King. Glasgow faced 22 charges, including weapons possession, conspiracy to commit robbery and conspiracy to traffic weapons and marijuana.

Glasgow was also the victim of a shooting at a Halifax barbershop in 2009, when a man shot him in the face at point-blank range.

