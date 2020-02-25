Sex assault trial of Matthew Percy enters 6th day in Halifax

The trial of Matthew Percy is entering its sixth day in Halifax and it's expected the court will hear whether the former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper will testify in his own defence.

Percy, 36, is accused of sexually assaulting a woman in her dorm room at Dalhousie University in December 2014. He has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

Last week the complainant, now 24, testified about meeting Percy in downtown Halifax while out celebrating her 19th birthday. She said they got take-out together and went back to her residence room. She testified he raped her there and left her with bruises and bite marks. The woman's name is protected by a publication ban.

On Friday, the Crown played Percy's 27-minute-long police interview recorded in the days after the complainant went to police. In it, Percy said the woman initially said no to anal sex but he pleaded with her until she agreed. He described the encounter as rough but repeatedly said he never meant to hurt her.

The Crown concluded its case yesterday. It's not yet clear if the defence lawyer Peter Planetta will call any witnesses.

The CBC's Elizabeth McMillan is live blogging from court. Warning: Some of the content in the live blog may be disturbing.

Percy testified in his own defence at two previous sexual assault trials. Both related to incidents in September 2017 and involved students at Saint Mary's, where he worked at the time.

He was convicted at the second trial of sexual assault and voyeurism. At his first trial, he was acquitted of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and voyeurism.

Percy has been in custody since November 2017 when he was charged in relation to the first two cases. He has already served a two-and-a-half year prison sentence, but he's been denied bail while awaiting this trial and one other outstanding case scheduled to go to trial later this year.

