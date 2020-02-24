Sex assault trial of Matthew Percy adjourns as judge weighs admissibility issues

The sexual assault trial of a former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper briefly continued in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Monday morning before being adjourned.

Matthew Percy, 36, has pleaded not guilty to a charge of sexual assault causing bodily harm and is standing trial in front of a judge alone.

Justice Josh Arnold adjourned until Tuesday so he could rule on the admissibility of some of the questions the Crown asked Percy on re-direct last week.

On Friday, the Crown showed video of Percy in a police interrogation one week after the incident. In the interview, Percy admitted to having rough sex with the complainant but said it was consensual.

In her testimony last week, the woman said she told him no. The woman, who is now 24, can't be named because of a publication ban.

The court also heard Friday from the complainant's friend and former roommate, who said she found the woman crying inconsolably the morning after the alleged attack.

The Crown was expected to call on final witnesses Monday, including he roommate of the complainant who was home at the time of the alleged assault. Prosecutor Rick Woodburn said he was prepared to close his case on Monday.

The CBC's Elizabeth McMillan live blogged from court. Warning: Some of the content in the live blog may be disturbing.

