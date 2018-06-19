Witness says complainant was 'crying inconsolably' morning after alleged Halifax sex assault

A friend of a complainant in a Halifax sexual assault trial testified in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Friday that the young woman was "crying inconsolably" the morning after the alleged attack in 2014.

Day four of the trial of former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper Matthew Percy, 36, continued in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Friday.

The woman told the court she and the complainant were roommates in a Dalhousie University dorm at the time of the incident in December 2014, and are still friends.

The identity of the complainant, now 24, is protected under a publication ban. CBC News is not naming the friend so as to protect the identity of the complainant.

The friend said they spent part of the night of Dec. 5, 2014, together, drinking at their apartment before going downtown to dance at Cheers.

She said they were both very drunk. Crown prosecutor Rick Woodburn asked her to describe their intoxication on a scale of one to 10 — one being sober and 10 being falling down drunk. The friend said she and the complainant were both an eight.

The friends parted ways and didn't see each other again until the next morning when the friend returned home, according to her testimony.

Earlier this week, the complainant told the court she met Percy in downtown Halifax and they went back to her dorm room where he violently sexually assaulted her.

Percy has pleaded not guilty to sexual assault causing bodily harm and is being tried by a judge alone.

What the friend told the court

In her testimony Friday, the friend said on the morning after the alleged assault, she found her roommate lying on her side and "crying inconsolably" in her bed.

The complainant told her roommate about the encounter with Percy and described it as non-consensual, the friend told the court.

She recalled seeing a bruise on her roommate's neck, and said the complainant showed her a bruise on her backside, too.

The friend said the marks were new — she hadn't seen them on her roommate the night before.

The complainant reported the assault to police on Dec. 8 and was examined by nurses later on the same day.

The friend reviewed photos of bruises that were taken during the exam and said they were the same as the ones she saw the morning after the alleged assault, but they looked "better" in the photos.

Complainant was 'angry,' 'embarrassed' and 'depressed'

The friend cried as she reviewed the photos and set them aside for a few moments to compose herself before continuing her testimony.

She said she and a third roommate discussed the complainant's options with her, including going to a resident assistant (RA), to the hospital or to police.

The woman decided to go to police, which was a decision the friend said the complainant made "100 per cent" independently.

The friend said her roommate appeared physically pained for the duration of the day, grimacing when she tried to sit or walk. She said the woman seemed "angry," "embarrassed," "hurt" and "depressed."

Cross-examination

On cross-examination, defence attorney Peter Planetta asked the friend about her first police statement, which was made in 2018.

She said she got a call from police who indicated the complainant's case had been reopened and they would need her written statement.

The friend said she and the complainant were together at the time of the call, but they didn't discuss the case afterwards.

Planetta pressed her on the matter and the friend said she and the complainant had both taken forensic psychology classes and knew not to talk about the case to each other.

Earlier testimony

Earlier in the trial, the court heard from two police constables who took the complainant's statement at the Gottingen Street police station. They said she was emotional and cried while she described the incident.

The court also heard from one of the two sexual assault nurses who examined the complainant on Dec. 8, 2014.

The nurse who testified said she recorded details of the woman's injuries, including a bite-mark pattern on her back, bruising on her buttocks and signs of genital trauma.

Other trials

This is the third sexual assault trial for Percy, who was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting another woman. He was acquitted in a separate sexual assault case that same year.

Percy faces another trial later this year for sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance and assault in relation to an incident in 2013 involving a woman he knew.

