Former SMU groundskeeper back in court for 3rd sex assault trial

Matthew Percy, the former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper who was convicted of sexually assaulting a student at the Halifax university in 2017, is back in court Tuesday morning for his third sexual assault trial.

Percy, 36, is accused of sexual assault causing bodily harm in relation to an attack in a Dalhousie University dorm in 2014.

He has pleaded not guilty and will be tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court. The trial is scheduled to run until Feb. 25.

The complainant in this case initially went to police on Dec. 8, 2014, two days after the alleged assault. Then 19, the woman identified Percy as the perpetrator and said the incident happened in a residence room.

Halifax Regional Police concluded their investigation without charges less than a month after the complainant came forward. They reopened the case about four years later after Percy was accused of raping two other women.

He was charged Feb. 8, 2018. The trial was scheduled to being in October 2018 in Halifax provincial court but it was delayed after Percy re-elected to be tried in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complainant's name is protected by a publication ban.

4 cases between 2013 and 2017

Percy's first trial followed a Sept. 3, 2017 incident at his apartment involving a student he'd met while working at Saint Mary's. Percy was acquitted of sexual assault, choking to overcome resistance and voyeurism in 2018.

Last week, the Nova Scotia Court of Appeal rejected a bid by the Crown to have Percy face a second trial for that charge of sexual assault.

He was convicted of both sexual assault and voyeurism in connection with a second incident from September 2017. It involved another woman studying at Saint Mary's. A judge found Percy took videos of the sexual activity on his phone while in a dorm room at the school.

He completed his two-and-a-half-year sentence for that conviction after receiving credit for time served and spending about five additional months in jail. But Percy has remained in custody because he was denied bail while awaiting trial in the two outstanding cases.

As for the fourth case, Percy is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance and assault in related to an incident in 2013 involving a woman he knew. That trial is is scheduled for later this year.

MORE TOP STORIES