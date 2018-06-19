Lawyers make final arguments in Matthew Percy sex assault trial

Lawyers are making their final arguments this morning in the case of Matthew Percy, who is accused of sexually assaulting a Dalhousie student in her dorm room in 2014.

Percy, 36, has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax.

Over the past week and a half, the court heard testimony from the complainant, two of her roommates, police officers and a sexual assault nurse examiner who met with the complainant in hospital.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication band, told the court her memory of the night she met Percy is patchy but she was adamant that he sexually assaulted her and that the attack left her with bruises and bite marks. Then 19, she went to police two days later.

Percy did not testify in his own defence, as he did in two previous trials. However, the Crown introduced an interview he did with police in 2014. In it, Percy told a Halifax Regional Police investigator that the sexual encounter was "rough" but consensual. He also told police the woman initially told him no when he suggested anal sex but agreed after he pleaded with her.

The CBC's Elizabeth McMillan is live blogging from court. Some of the content of the live blog may be disturbing.

Four woman have accused Percy of sexual assault. In 2018, Percy was convicted of sexually assaulting a Saint Mary's student and recording part of the encounter on his phone. In another trial involving a different woman, he was acquitted of sexual assault and voyeurism.

The fourth case is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

