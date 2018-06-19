Former SMU groundskeeper to serve 2½ years for sex assault, voyeurism

A former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper who was found guilty of sexual assault and voyeurism last December for a September 2017 incident was sentenced Thursday in Halifax provincial court.

Matthew Percy was sentenced to 2½ years of prison, but with credit for almost two years already served, he will have to only serve another 144 days (or about five months). Percy will also be on probation for three years and the videos must be removed from his phone before the device is returned to him.

In the incident for which Percy was sentenced today, the victim was raped in a dorm room at the Halifax university after a night of heavy drinking.

Judge Elizabeth Buckle said there were numerous minor inconsistencies in Percy's testimony at trial. Buckle described his testimony around sexual activity as "implausible."

Percy took videos of the sexual activity on his phone. He testified the complainant was actively engaged in the sexual activity when the camera wasn't on her — a claim Buckle said was too coincidental to be believed.

Percy still faces sex-assault charges in two separate incidents.

The CBC's Elizabeth Chiu live blogged from court.

