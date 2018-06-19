Matthew Percy found guilty of sexually assaulting woman in Halifax dorm

Matthew Percy has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman in her Halifax university dorm room in 2014.

Justice Josh Arnold delivered his decision in Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Halifax on Friday afternoon, five months after lawyers laid out closing arguments in the case.

Arnold said he would not be reading through his entire lengthy decision in court, but distributed the 70-page document to lawyers and the media before taking a short break to allow all parties to read through the decision.

Percy, a former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper, had pleaded not guilty to sexual assault causing bodily harm and was being tried by judge alone.

The incident happened in December 2014 at a Dalhousie University residence.

What the judge said

Arnold said his "bottom line" decision is that he has been convinced beyond a reasonable doubt that Percy sexually assaulted the victim.

The crux of the case rested on whether there was sexual activity that the then-19-year-old woman did not consent to.

The woman, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, told the court her memory of the night she met Percy is patchy as she'd been drinking and so much time has passed. But she was adamant that he sexually assaulted her and that the attack left her with bruises and bite marks. She went to police two days later.

Percy did not testify in his own defence, but the Crown introduced an interview he did with police in 2014. In it, Percy told a Halifax Regional Police investigator that the sexual encounter was "rough" but consensual, and that the complainant kept saying, "Take me."

He also told police the woman initially told him no when he suggested anal sex, but agreed after he pleaded with her.

Although the defence had argued the woman's injuries may have been caused when she fell that night, Crown attorney Rick Woodburn said it was "very obvious" Percy caused the injuries when taking into account her roommate's testimony about hearing the sound of slapping and the sexual assault nurse examiner's evidence about finding bite marks and finger-shaped bruises on her body.

Other trials

This is Percy's second sexual assault conviction, and four women have accused Percy of the crime.

In 2018, Percy was convicted of sexually assaulting a Saint Mary's student and recording part of the encounter on his phone. In another trial involving a different woman, he was acquitted of sexual assault and voyeurism.

In the fourth case, Percy is charged with sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance and assault in related to an incident in 2013 involving a woman he knew.

That case is scheduled to go to trial later this year.

MORE TOP STORIES