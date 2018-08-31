Ex-SMU groundskeeper accused of sexual assault continues testimony

A former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper charged with sexual assault and voyeurism continues to testify in his own defence today in Halifax provincial court.

Matthew Percy, 35, is facing the second of four trials involving different women.

A former student has accused him of raping her in a campus dorm room last September and filming it without her knowledge. Percy has pleaded not guilty.

The complainant is one of four women who allege Percy sexually assaulted them. He was acquitted earlier this month of charges involving one woman. Charges involving the other two have yet to be tested in court.

Percy is being held in custody as his cases make their way through the court.

