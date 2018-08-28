Cross-examination continues of woman who says ex-SMU groundskeeper raped her

The defence lawyer for Matthew Percy continues his cross-examination of a woman who accuses the former Saint Mary's University employee of raping her in a campus dorm room and filming it without her knowledge.

Percy, 35, who worked as a groundskeeper at the Halifax university, is facing the second of four sexual assault trials relating to different women.

The current trial, on charges of sexual assault and voyeurism, opened Monday in Halifax provincial court with testimony from a woman who said Percy raped her last September after a night of heavy drinking.

The woman told the court she hardly knew Percy, but ran into him on a street corner after she left a downtown bar and was trying to find a taxi home.

She said she barely remembers walking home with him. She testified she was quite impaired and grew afraid of him after they arrived at a room on campus. She said Percy carried her from a bathroom and then raped her.

She also did not find out until a couple of months later Percy had recorded videos of her in bed, naked. In a video, shown to the court on Monday, she appears to be barely conscious.

The woman's identity is banned from publication.

Percy's first trial also involved a complainant who accused Percy of attacking her last September. Percy was acquitted earlier this month of all charges he faced in that case.

The CBC's Blair Rhodes is live blogging from court. Mobile users can follow along here.