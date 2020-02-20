Sexual assault trial of former SMU groundskeeper hears from police officers

The sexual assault trial of former Saint Mary's University groundskeeper Matthew Percy is expected to hear testimony today from two Halifax Regional Police officers and a sexual assault nurse examiner who worked on the case.

Percy, 36, is accused of sexual assault causing bodily harm in relation to a 2014 incident on Dalhousie University's campus in Halifax. He has pleaded not guilty and is being tried by judge alone in Nova Scotia Supreme Court.

The complainant, whose name is protected by a publication ban, testified Wednesday she clearly told Percy no as he violently sexually assaulted her, even though her memory of the night is patchy.

This is the third sexual assault trial for Percy, who was convicted in 2018 of sexually assaulting another woman. He was acquitted in a separate sexual assault case that same year.

Percy faces another trial later this year for sexual assault causing bodily harm, choking to overcome resistance and assault in relation to an incident in 2013 involving a woman he knew.

The CBC's Elizabeth McMillan is live blogging from court. A warning, some of the details in the live blog may be disturbing.

