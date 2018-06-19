Sentencing delayed for former Saint Mary's groundskeeper in sex assault case

A former groundskeeper at Saint Mary's University in Halifax has had his sentencing postponed for a sexual assault conviction.

Matthew Albert Percy was convicted in July of sexual assault causing bodily harm for a December 2014 incident involving a woman at a Dalhousie University residence.

Percy was to be sentenced Nov. 27. But on Wednesday, Percy's lawyer, Michelle James, asked a Nova Scotia Supreme Court justice to postpone the hearing until she can get a second sex offender assessment. The Crown has already had one assessment prepared.

Sentencing has been pushed back to February 2021. Percy remains in jail.

Accusations from 4 women

Four women have said Percy sexually assaulting them. Two of the accusations stem from September 2017 when Percy was still employed at Saint Mary's. He was acquitted on one of the charges and convicted on the other.

Publicity from the first trial prompted the other women to come forward, which led to the charge that is the subject of the latest sentencing.

Percy has gone through four lawyers during his legal battles; James was only retained in September. She has already asked that Percy's fourth trial, which was originally scheduled for next month, be postponed because she could not get prepared in time. That trial is now scheduled to be held in November of next year.

Justice Josh Arnold told James that he's not inclined to grant another adjournment after all the delays experienced so far.

The Crown appealed Percy's one acquittal and lost. Percy has served notice he wants to appeal his first conviction, but no date for that appeal has been set.

MORE TOP STORIES