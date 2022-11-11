'Great fun': Mattea Roach's family cheering on Canadian Jeopardy! champ again

The family of Mattea Roach is eagerly gathering around the television again as the Canadian Jeopardy! champion returns to the game show.

Roach, who is from Nova Scotia and now lives in Toronto, earned an invitation to the show's tournament of champions after becoming a record holder earlier this year.

The 23-year-old won 23 consecutive games to mark the fifth-longest streak ever on Jeopardy! and earned more than $750,000 Cdn.

Mattea improved her record by winning an exhibition match against other champions that aired on Wednesday with her family and friends watching back in Nova Scotia.

"It was great fun," Phil Roach, Mattea's father, told CBC News. "I think part of the fun is sharing it with our family here in Halifax."

As the family gears up for the tournament's official start Friday evening, Phil is reflecting on his daughter's magical first run.

He says the success and money hasn't really affected her.

"She's very grounded," Phil said. "She hasn't made any real substantive changes to her life."

The biggest change, Mattea's father said, is that his daughter has turned into a bit of a celebrity and now people recognize her.

"She really appreciates the support. She enjoys it despite being a very private person," Phil said.

Phil Roach says it's "a real pleasure to see a child succeed" as his daughter Mattea returns to Jeopardy! for the tournament of champions. (CBC)

The spotlight has brought Mattea opportunities she may otherwise not have had, her father said. He says his daughter had planned to go to law school, but after her first run on Jeopardy!, she decided to defer her acceptance.

Mattea started a podcast about Canadian politics and is considering writing a book, Phil said.

"There are things that have come along that she would describe as maybe something that she considered doing in 10 years time," he said. "But this exposure has given her the opportunity for her to do it now."

Phil isn't concerned about what Mattea will do next. He says he always knew his daughter would be successful at whatever she chooses to do.

"It's just a real pleasure to see a child succeed," Phil said. "That's really gratifying. We have three boys and we support them and, you know, we take pleasure in their successes too."

For now, he says he and his family just need to figure out where they're going to watch Friday's episode of Jeopardy!.

