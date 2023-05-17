Jeopardy! winner Mattea Roach's father dies at 57

Mattea Roach's father Phil tells CBC Nova Scotia host Amy Smith what it's been like to see his daughter on the show's tournament of champions.

Jeopardy! champion Mattea Roach's father, Philip Henry Roach, has died at his home in Halifax from a brain aneurysm. He was 57.

His death took place in early May, his obituary says.

"Phil was known to his family and friends for his warmth and kindness, which he displayed in equal measure to those he'd known for decades and those he'd just met," his obituary reads.

Philip Roach is survived by his wife, Patti MacKinnon, and his four children: Mattea, Eamon, Cullen and Lachlan. As well, he is survived by siblings and other family members.

Mattea Roach is the most successful Canadian competitor in Jeopardy! history, having won a record setting 23 games.

Mattea Roach is currently competing in Jeopardy! Masters and is set to appear in the quarterfinals Wednesday night.

