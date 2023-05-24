Content
Mattea Roach competing in final of Jeopardy! Masters tournament tonight

Trivia titan Mattea Roach is competing in the final round of Jeopardy! Masters ​​​​​​​tonight. The Canadian writer and podcaster came in second and third in the two games on Tuesday to advance to Wednesday's final.

The Canadian Press ·
Mattea Roach will complete on the final round of Jeopardy Masters on Wednesday. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc.)

Toronto trivia titan Mattea Roach is competing in the final round of Jeopardy! Masters tonight.

The writer and podcaster, who also has ties to Nova Scotia, came in second and third in the two games on Tuesday's show, landing a spot in Wednesday night's final.

The tournament pitted six recent super-champions against each other, including Roach, James Holzhauer and Amy Schneider.

Schneider was eliminated ahead of the semifinals, while Holzhauer is advancing to the final as well.

A different combination of competitors played two "high-stakes games" in each hour-long episode of the quarter-finals and semifinals.

The three remaining champs will play each other twice in Wednesday night's final, which airs on CTV2.

