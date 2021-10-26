N.S. massage therapist sentenced for assault

A Nova Scotia massage therapist has been given a conditional discharge and placed on a year's probation after being convicted on an assault charge.

Martin Rene Huybers, 55, who worked at an Elmsdale, N.S., wellness centre, had been facing 10 counts of sexual assault. But he was acquitted on nine of those charges and the 10th was withdrawn .

The assault occurred between June 1 and June 17, 2016.

Huybers will have no criminal record if he completes his sentence without any complications.

