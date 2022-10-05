Massachusetts man drowns in Margaree River on fishing trip

A Massachusetts man has drowned in the Margaree River while on a fishing trip.

Inverness County District RCMP say they were called to the river near Margaree Forks, N.S., at about 5:45 p.m. AT on Tuesday.

The initial report was that two men were in distress in the river.

When officers arrived, members of the Margaree Forks volunteer fire department had already pulled the two men, who had been fishing, out of the water.

Paramedics and volunteer firefighters performed CPR on a 73-year-old man who was unconscious, but he could not be resuscitated.

The other man, a 63-year-old, was treated for signs of exposure.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said the men were fishing in the river together, but not as part of a larger group, so no one else witnessed what prompted the emergency.

"It was unclear as to whether it was a wave or they were trying to cross a certain area of the river and a current took them."

In August, a woman died while tubing in the Margaree River. She became separated from her group and was found face down in the water.

