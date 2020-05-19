Unsealed court documents say people told police N.S. shooter had false walls, secret rooms

People interviewed by police told investigators the man responsible for the Nova Scotia mass shooting had false walls and hiding spots on his properties, according to newly unsealed documents.

On Monday afternoon, Judge Laurel Halfpenny MacQuarrie agreed to release some previously redacted sections of the applications that RCMP submitted while applying for search warrants. The documents include summaries of statements given to investigators and information gathered in the case.

Police applied for permission to search the gunman's properties in the days after Gabriel Wortman killed friends, neighbours and strangers while masquerading as a Mountie on April 18 and 19, 2020.

The rampage that left 22 people dead unfolded over about 13 hours, beginning in the small community of Portapique, N.S., and ending at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., where police shot and killed the gunman.

In a subsequent interview with Halifax Regional Police, someone who knew Wortman for nine years described him as a "sexual predator" who provided people in Portapique and nearby Economy, N.S., with drugs. That same person, who had not seen the shooter for eight months, said the denturist smuggled drugs from Maine "for years" and kept a stockpile of guns, according to the search warrant documents.

The faces of the 22 victims of the mass killing. (CBC)

The drugs the shooter had included a bag of 10,000 OxyContin and 15,000 Dilaudid pills he'd picked up in New Brunswick, the person told police.

The details contained in the documents have never been tested in court. RCMP Supt. Darren Campbell said in an interview with CBC News in June that police had found no evidence that Wortman had income generated from any illegal activity.

Previous details of the interview the person who referenced drugs gave to police were made public when the judge released the initial heavily redacted copy of a search warrant in May. The witness described the gunman as "controlling and paranoid" and would talk about "getting rid of bodies, burning and chemicals," said the document.

The gunman's cottage in Portapique was destroyed in a fire he set, but a large deck along the shore was mostly intact. Pictured is the area under the structure. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

Some of that person's statement remains redacted, as do many sections throughout the summary of interviews. Among the new sections that were released Monday, that witness relayed there were two false walls in a bathroom and two others in garage, as well as a storage room under a large deck.

Another witness, who also told people Wortman had a history of domestic violence, said he showed someone a hidden compartment under a workbench in his garage and that he stored a high-powered rifle in it. That same witness said there was a "false wall" at his shed in Dartmouth, N.S.

A third person told police "there is a secret room in the clinic in Dartmouth," the documents state.

Wortman carried out his killing rampage using a vehicle that was made to look like an RCMP cruiser in every way, with the exception of the numbers police circled in this photo. (Nova Scotia RCMP)

RCMP Sgt. Angela Hawryluk wrote in her summary of their findings that people referenced "secret hiding spots."

The Mounties have said part of their investigation into the killings is looking at how the shooter obtained an authentic police uniform and how he outfitted a decommissioned RCMP cruiser to appear authentic.

References to uncle previously redacted

Two references to the shooter's uncle were among the previously redacted details released Monday evening.

One person told police Wortman "had an uncle who is a retired RCMP member and this uncle gave Gabriel parts of his uniform."

The shooter's spouse, in her interview with police, told them Wortman had a uniform belonging to an uncle in the RCMP but it didn't fit him, according to the document.

Police have said the shooter had estranged relatives who were retired from the RCMP, but that they did not provide the uniform he used during the rampage. During an April 24 press conference, Campbell said police had learned the shooter had several uniforms from different police agencies, but it was impossible to recover them as Wortman burned his cottage in Portapique.

RCMP requested records be sealed

CBC and other media outlets applied for access to the records, which RCMP initially asked be sealed. Closed hearings related to the application were held in Port Hawkesbury, N.S., last week and the judge has been considering whether to make public more than 1,000 blacked out sections. A further hearing is planned for mid-August.

Since April, there have been ongoing questions about the RCMP's response to the shootings and the force's handling of past complaints about the gunman.

A CBC investigation revealed police agencies across Nova Scotia were warned in 2011 about a tip that Wortman threatened "to kill a cop." Two years later, a woman who lived in Portapique at the time reported to RCMP that he had illegal guns and was abusive toward his spouse.

Nick Beaton, whose wife Kristen Beaton was killed in the April massacre, said not getting answers these past few months has been 'hell.' (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

Last week, provincial and federal governments announced three people have been appointed to an independent review panel to consider the causes, context and circumstances that led to the tragedy. But families of the people killed have said that falls well short of the public inquiry for which they have been calling.

In Halifax and Bridgewater on Monday, some family members joined together with supporters and politicians to continue calling for a public inquiry.

