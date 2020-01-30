Justice minister says probe into N.S. mass shooting will be held

Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey says some kind of public inquiry, review or commission will be held into the mass killing of 22 people in April, and he's hoping those proceedings will start in the near future.

But exactly what form that probe will take and who will lead it are still up in the air.

Family members of Heather O'Brien, one of the victims of the gunman's 13-hour rampage through parts of rural Nova Scotia, have called on the provincial and federal governments to stop debating who should hold an inquiry into the killings, and just move ahead with one.

"We are committed to finding the answers that you need to help you heal, to allow you to begin to, to live your lives in spite of these very, very difficult circumstances," Furey said Wednesday on CBC's Information Morning.

Despite committing to some sort of inquiry, Furey said the province will not be leading it. Instead, he continued to push for the federal government to head it up, with the provincial government taking part.

The federal and provincial government have been tied up in a jurisdictional tug of war over who would hold an inquiry. So far, neither side wants to take responsibility.

"The province will work jointly with the federal government. What we believe, and that the premier has said, is the federal government is in the best position to lead," said Furey.

He said the RCMP, Canada Border Services Agency and the firearm registry are just a few of the federal agencies that would need to be part of any kind of inquiry.

Since there are so many federal agencies involved in the case, it only makes sense for the federal government to take the lead, said Furey.

He said constitutional law prohibits a provincial inquiry from exploring and making recommendations that would apply to federal agencies.

"The broader that inquiry, given these circumstances, the more questions we would be able to ask, the more answers we would get, and the more recommendations we would get that would be applicable to both federal and provincial entities," said Furey.

The federal government hasn't committed to leading an inquiry. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that it will "work with the government of Nova Scotia" to get answers.

Furey is hoping the issues will be ironed out shortly as both levels of government continue to talk about how they should proceed.

"I'm hoping in the very near future that, that the federal government will lead this, and share the elements of this publicly."

There are still a lot of outstanding questions surrounding the mass killing, including what police knew about gunman Gabriel Wortman, when they knew it and why they didn't act sooner.

Criticism has been levelled against the RCMP about why they didn't seek a search warrant for the gunman's home in Portapique, N.S., years ago after reports about domestic abuse and illegal firearms were reported to them.

Further questions were raised after CBC News obtained a 2011 police bulletin that said a Truro, N.S., police officer had been approached by an unnamed source who said Wortman had a stash of guns and wanted "to kill a cop"

"It's necessary that families and communities, and the people of Nova Scotia and, quite frankly, the people of Canada get answers, that's our focus," said Furey.

