Independent review into Nova Scotia mass killing to be announced later today

The federal and Nova Scotia governments will be releasing details on Thursday afternoon about a joint independent review of the mass killing in Nova Scotia in April.

On April 18 and 19, a lone gunman went on a 13-hour shooting rampage that began in the small community of Portapique and ended at a gas station in Enfield, 150 kilometres away. It left 22 people dead.

The announcement comes after months of calls from victims' families, as well as the provincial Progressive Conservatives and NDP, for an inquiry.

Nova Scotia's justice minister has said on a number of occasions that while it is committed to an inquiry, the province would not lead it.

Nick Beaton, whose wife Kristen Beaton was killed in the April massacre, said not getting answers these past few months have been "hell." He was one of almost 300 people who marched on Wednesday, calling for a public inquiry. (Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press)

On Wednesday, about 280 people marched to the RCMP detachment in Bible Hill, N.S., to call for an inquiry to be held, after months of waiting for answers.

Bill Blair, the federal Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, and Nova Scotia Justice Minister Mark Furey will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. AT.

