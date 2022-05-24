More Mounties set to testify as hearings into N.S. mass shooting shift to Truro

A staff sergeant who was overseeing the RCMP's dispatch centre in Truro, N.S., during the final four hours of a shooting rampage is scheduled to testify Wednesday at the public inquiry, the first day hearings will be held in Colchester Country.

Staff Sgt. Bruce Briers previously recounted to inquiry staff that he was faced with a "fire hose" of information flying at him after he started his regular shift as risk manager on April 19, 2020.

In the hectic hours that followed, he requested additional officers and tried to keep track of what was happening on the ground, all while managing and monitoring communications coming through via email, texts, his cellphone and desk phone, the police radio and various computer programs.

"I wasn't the only one drinking out of the fire hose. Everything that was on that radio that day, anybody who was anywhere near that was drinking out of a fire hose. And we were behind that guy," Briers said when he spoke to staff with the Mass Casualty Commission on Nov. 18, 2021.

"Unfortunately, we didn't know … what his intentions were."

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19, 2020. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

In his interview with the commission, Briers said he first learned of a situation in Portapique, N.S., when he was driving to his Sunday shift around 6 a.m.

His overnight counterpart, Staff Sgt. Brian Rehill, called at that time to pass along the "Coles notes" of what happened — that multiple people were dead, several buildings were burning and that the tactical team was in the community trying to find the suspect, Gabriel Wortman, or his remains.

By dawn, 13 people in the tiny community along the Cobequid Bay had been murdered, but police had not discovered all of them and did not yet realize the shooter had escaped the night before.

That Sunday morning the gunman drove his replica cruiser to Wentworth, N.S., and killed nine more people: acquaintances and strangers he passed on the road, including a pregnant woman and an RCMP officer. Police didn't realize he was on the move until a second batch of 911 calls flooded in.

Replica cruiser ID'd during 1st hour of shift

Within half an hour of arriving, Briers requested an additional search of vehicles linked to Berkshire Broman Corp., since he heard one of the vehicles located at the gunman's properties was registered to it. It turned out the replica cruiser was one of three decommissioned cruisers the shooter registered under the company.

But Briers needed assistance to get that information because he didn't have direct access to one of the two databases in the province, an issue he said he'd been raising for years.

"It wouldn't have changed Portapique, but it's just the more information you have, the quicker you can get it yourself," he said.

The gunman's replica RCMP cruiser that was used in the Nova Scotia mass shooting was created with a decommissioned 2017 Ford Taurus. (Mass Casualty Commission)

Halifax police also contacted him about the replica cruiser after the sister of Lisa Banfield, the gunman's spouse, showed them a photo.

Meanwhile, investigators in Great Village, N.S., were interviewing Banfield in the back of an ambulance. She shared details about the cruiser and explained her sister might be a target.

When Briers first inquired about the cruiser at 7:29 a.m., Staff Sgt. Al Carroll, who was working out of the fire hall in Great Village, told him that tactical officers determined that the car was burned at the scene.

But shortly before 8 a.m., the tactical team confirmed the damaged car didn't have the "silent patrolman" — a divider between the front and back seats — or light bar linked to the fake cruiser, and passed that information on to Staff Sgt. Jeff West, who was overseeing the whole response out of the command post in the fire hall.

Within minutes, Briers had updated Halifax police and the RCMP had sent out a notice to be on the lookout to police agencies across the province.

Carroll is slated to testify via Zoom on Thursday. In April 2020, he was the district commander of the RCMP in Colchester County, but has since retired.

The commission said the hearings are changing locations due to a combination of factors, including the availability of venues and the space required to comply with public health guidelines. Proceedings will return to the Halifax Convention Centre on June 1.

Reflections on how things went

Briers told inquiry staff that being called in earlier that Sunday might have given him an understanding of the information gathered and resources involved earlier.

"I'm not faulting anybody," he said. "I wish I had have come in a few earlier to get up to speed."

Briers said the RCMP has made changes since the mass shooting to allow for a second risk manager to be called in during a major event.

The officer working out of the operations communications centre provides assistance with all complaints coming in to the RCMP and a second person could oversee if there was an unrelated emergency in another part of the province.

A photograph of the gunman's replica RCMP cruiser at his Portapique warehouse, taken December 2019. Police in Halifax received photos from family members of the gunman's spouse early on April 19. (Mass Casualty Commission)

Briers also said he was troubled by the amount of information people who knew the gunman had and didn't share until after the rampage.

He said in his three decades as a Mountie, he rarely took a marked cruiser home and would have thought people who lived nearby would take note since it was unusual.

"So if my neighbour started bringing one home that wasn't a police officer, I'd be concerned about that. And unfortunately, nobody took the wherewithal to do that. So, how we could fix that one on our side? … I don't know," he said at the end of his four-hour interview with the commission.

MORE TOP STORIES