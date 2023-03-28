Nova Scotians asked to pause for moment of silence on 3rd anniversary of mass shooting

The Nova Scotia government is encouraging people to pause for a moment of silence at noon on April 18 and April 19 to honour the victims and survivors of the 2020 mass shooting and to reflect on the tragedy.

This week marks three years since a deadly rampage that began in the small community of Portapique, N.S. The gunman, disguised as a Mountie and driving a replica police cruiser, took the lives of 22 people including a pregnant woman before he was shot by police. It was one of the deadliest mass shootings in modern Canadian history.

"Three years later, the impacts of April 18 and 19, 2020, are still felt deeply across our province. We must always remember and honour the lives of victims and survivors," Premier Tim Houston said in a news release.

"We are inspired by the courage and strength shown each day by the families, survivors and communities. We remain Nova Scotia strong."

Flags at Province House and all provincial government buildings and institutions will be flown at half-mast from sunrise on April 18 to sunset on April 19, the release said.

The province is also encouraging residents, businesses and community organizations to lower flags to half-mast on those dates.

On both April 18 and 19, all Halifax Transit buses will pull over at noon for a moment of silence to remember and honour those who were most affected by the events.

The Thirsty Church in Londonderry, a community about a 20-minute drive from Portapique, will be open for remembrance and reflection on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A public inquiry was held to probe various aspects of the tragedy, from police protocols and action, to acquisition of firearms to the role of gender-based violence. The Mass Casualty Commission heard seven months of witness testimony and reviewed thousands of pages of documents.

The commission's final report, a 3,000-page volume released last month, contains 130 recommendations, more than half of which are aimed at the RCMP and policing culture.

Other recommendations include gun control changes to the Criminal Code, improvements in communications with victims and their families, and a governmental review of the use of public alerting during emergencies.

If you are experiencing distress or overwhelming emotions at any time, you can call the Nova Scotia Provincial Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-888-429-8167. The Nova Scotia Provincial Crisis Service can also provide contacts for other crisis services that are available if you live outside Nova Scotia.

If you or someone you know is struggling in any way, you can call 211 or visit 211.ca. 211 offers help 24 hours a day in more than one hundred languages and will be able to connect you directly to the right services for your needs.

The Kids Help Phone is a national helpline that provides confidential support at 1-800-668-6868 or Text CONNECT to 686868.

Additional supports across Canada are available at www.wellnesstogether.ca.

