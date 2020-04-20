An elementary school teacher and an RCMP officer have been identified as among at least 16 victims who died in this weekend's shooting spree in rural Nova Scotia, one of the worst mass killings in Canadian history.

Lisa McCully was a teacher at Debert Elementary in Debert, N.S., the Nova Scotia Teachers Union said late Sunday.

Union president Paul Wozney said McCully was a passionate teacher and that "9,300 NSTU hearts are broken along with those of her colleagues and students at Debert Elementary."

Const. Heidi Stevenson was identified Sunday by RCMP as the officer killed responding to the call about an active shooter. She was a 23-year member of the RCMP and mother of two children one in grade six the other in grade eight.

"I met with Heidi's family, and there are no words to describe their pain," Lee Bergerman, the commanding officer for RCMP in Nova Scotia and assistant commissioner, said in a news conference on Sunday.

"Two children have lost their mother and a husband his wife. Parents lost their daughter, and countless others lost an incredible friend and colleague."

A small memorial for Const. Heidi Stevenson was put up outside RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, N.S., on Monday. (Héloise Rodriguez-Qizilbash/Radio-Canada)

The RCMP said all the victims appear to have been killed by 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman, who at one point wore a police uniform and drove a mock-up police cruiser as he went on a rampage throughout a part of rural Nova Scotia.

The first reports of an active shooter came late Saturday from Portapique, a community about 40 kilometres west of Truro. Wortman was shot to death by police at a gas station in Enfield about 12 hours later.

Stevenson is being remembered as a good neighbour, colleague and friend by Staff Sgt. Scott MacDonald with the Halifax Regional Police. In a news release, he said he was honoured to have known Stevenson.

12-year-old Amelia Sproule is good friends with Stevenson's daughter and often spent time at their house in Cole Harbour. She said Stevenson was a great person.

"She was really kind and really welcoming and she kind of actually sometimes acted like a second mother to me. When I was at swim meets and she would always be there for me. She was just a really helping hand all the time," said Sproule, as her voice cracked with emotion.

Another RCMP officer was injured while responding to the call. He is recovering in hospital.

Dave Brown lives in Portapique, on Sunday he posted a sign of condolence on a telephone pole in the community. (Shaina Luck/CBC)

A sign of condolence was posted Sunday on a Portapique telephone pole by Dave Brown, who lives in the community. Between images of two broken hearts was the message: "Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the community."

"It's still unbelievable," he said. "When stuff like this happens, we've got to rally together as people with loved ones in the community and just show everybody, bad things happen but we're still good people here."

CBC News will continue to update this file as more information about victims becomes available. If you want to share your memories of someone who lost their life in this tragedy, email cbcns@cbc.ca .

