'The nicest people': Daughter remembers father, stepmom killed in N.S. rampage

The McLeod and Jenkins household in West Wentworth, N.S., was known for two things: fun and laughter.

Whether it was huddling inside with friends in the winter or jumping from the backyard into the Wallace River in the summer, the property was always alive with people.

"They had the house everybody always wanted to be at," Taylor Andrews told CBC's Mainstreet. "They loved having a full house, everybody was always welcome to stay there."

Andrews is the daughter of Sean McLeod. Over the weekend, he and his partner, Alanna Jenkins, died in one of the largest mass killings in Canadian history and were one of the more than 20 victims.

Andrews said they were warm, caring people, with a long list of family and friends who loved them.

One of those people was Josh Jenkins, Alanna's brother.

Sean McLeod and Alanna Jenkins were Corrections Canada employees. They are shown here in a family handout photo. (Taylor McLeod via The Canadian Press)

"They were the best. Alanna was my big sister and best friend. I couldn't have picked a better partner for her in Sean. He was my brother and my friend, these two will be so deeply missed by all of us," Josh Jenkins wrote in a message to CBC News.

He said his family is having a tough time dealing with the loss.

"She was a beautiful human," he said.

Both McLeod and Jenkins worked hard to have an open and inviting home.

'My friends loved them'

Andrews and her friends would often head out to the house and spend the day with McLeod and Jenkins.

"We would go tubing in the backyard right off their property and they loved when I brought my friends out," said Andrews. "My friends loved them."

This time last year, McLeod and Jenkins took Andrews, her husband and their small child on a trip to Florida. It's a memory that Andrews cherishes.

"I'm so glad we got to do that with them," she said.

'They would have done anything for anybody'

The couple also loved doting on Andrews' soon-to-be two-year-old daughter — she was supposed to be visiting them on Saturday night, but didn't end up going over.

McLeod and Jenkins were both Corrections Canada employees. McLeod worked at the federal prison in Springhill, N.S., and Jenkins worked at the Nova Institution for Women in Truro, N.S.

"They would have done anything for anybody and not thought twice about it," said Andrews.

"They were the nicest people I know."

If you are seeking mental health support during this time, here are resources available to Nova Scotians.

