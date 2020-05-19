Unsealed search warrant reveals N.S. gunman called a 'psychopath' by witness who knew him

An unsealed search warrant related to the Nova Scotia mass shooting investigation shows that police believe the gunman was paranoid about security on his properties and and one witness described him to RCMP as a "psychopath."

The rampage unfolded over about 13 hours, beginning in the small community of Portapique, N.S. the night of April 18 and ending the next morning at a gas station in Enfield, N.S., nearly 100 kilometres away after the gunman was fatally shot by police. He killed 22 people.

On April 20, a justice of the peace authorized RCMP to search two of the gunman's properties: his cottage on Portapique Beach Road and another property on nearby Orchard Beach Drive, which is referred to as "the warehouse" in the documents.

The order allowed police to search all the structures, outbuildings and vehicles on the properties belonging to 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman.

The 40-page document outlines the information police gathered in the case — multiple witnesses told police Wortman talked about having many guns, had been abusive, seemed paranoid and that the property in Portapique was equipped with a lot of security equipment

One witness described Wortman as "a psychopath" who was severely abused as a child and paranoid about the pandemic, according to the statement detailed in the document.

The document said Wortman's common-law spouse told police he "wasn't a police officer wannabe and didn't like police officers and thought he was better than them."

Several witnesses told police that the gunman had recently bought $800 worth of gas, with one person adding that they believe he'd also purchased propane bottles.

Sgt. Angela Hawryluk, a 28-year veteran of the force, outlined the information she gathered to support the search warrant application. It includes conversations with the officers investigating the case and their reports and emails. The document, which includes redactions, outlines statements made by witnesses and people who knew the gunman.

A Justice of the Peace approved Hawryluk's request that the document be sealed.

The document also includes a summary of the statement Wortman's common-law spouse gave police. She told them the evening of April 18, they'd been having drinks and Facetiming friends at the "warehouse," the Orchard Beach Drive property.

The person's name is redacted but police previously said Wortman committed a serious assault on his common-law spouse, who survived the attack and subsequently shared information with RMCP.

The spouse saw Wortman pour accelerant in the cottage and that he had several firearms in the front seat of some of the vehicle he'd designed to look like an RCMP cruiser, the document said.

The document said police found two burned Fort Tauruses, one at each of Wortman's Portapique properties.

In a statement to RCMP, an acquaintance who first met the gunman eight years ago noted that they called 911 when they learned on the morning of April 19 that Gabriel Wortman was wanted by police. A marked police car showed up in the acquaintance's driveway in Glenholme, N.S., about 10 to 15 minutes later. It was Wortman, and they called 911 again.

Much of the statement is redacted, but it says they could hear a helicopter nearby and eventually heard their doorbell ring and they thought Wortman entered the house. Then they heard banging on the glass and someone said, "Come out with your hands up, Gabriel, come out with your hands up."

They then got a call saying Wortman had moved on toward Lower Onslow and they should remain inside.

An aerial view of Gabriel Wortman's home in Portapique. (Steve Lawrence/CBC)

The Crown redacted the document after consulting with the RCMP and Canada Border Services Agency.

CBC made an application to unseal documents in April in hopes the records could offer insight into what RCMP knew about the gunman and when they became aware of that information.

There are another six search warrants and federal and provincial Crown prosecutors are in the process of redacting them in consultation with the RCMP and CBSA.

The next hearing has been set for May 25, by which point the Crown said redactions of six other ITOs will be complete.

Several other media outlets, including CTV, Global News, the Globe and Mail, Postmedia, The Canadian Press, the SaltWire Network and the Halifax Examiner joined CBC's application and are also represented by Halifax lawyer David Coles.

