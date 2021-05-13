Commission examining N.S. mass killing announces inquiry participants

The commission charged with investigating the mass killing in Nova Scotia in April 2020 has announced who has been approved to participate in the proceedings.

The inquiry will probe the circumstances that led to the shootings on April 18 and 19, 2020, when Gabriel Wortman disguised himself as an RCMP officer and killed 22 people over a span of 13 hours.

The inquiry will look at how police and various federal and provincial agencies responded, and how victims, their families and citizens were informed and supported.

It will also examine issues such as gender-based violence, access to firearms, the disposal of surplus police equipment, the shooter's previous interactions with police, other police actions, communications with the public and between police forces, and police policies and training.

The commission received more than 60 applications for participation. Forms of participation may include testifying under oath, participating in roundtable discussions, providing expert reports or opinion evidence.

The federal and provincial governments have already been invited to participate.

Those most affected by the killings, including family members of victims, are also welcomed to participate in the investigation.

The following people have been accepted under that category:

Bagley family

Beaton family

Blair family

Bond family

Campbell family

Ellison family

Goulet family

Gulenchyn/Madsen family

Jenkins family

McCully family

McLeod family

O'Brien family

Oliver/Tuck family

Thomas/Zahl family

Webber family

Lisa Banfield

Beverly Beaton

Mallory Colpitts

Darrell Currie

Adam Fisher

Carole Fisher

Leon Joudrey

Tara Long

Andrew MacDonald

Greg Muise

Bernie Murphy

Deb Thibeault

Eleven other people applied, but the commission said it requires more information from them before it can make a decision about their participation.

The following organizations have been accepted as participants:

Victim advocacy organizations

Canadian Resource Centre for Victims of Crime (CRCVC)

Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police - National Working Group Supporting Victims of Terrorism and Mass Violence (CACP NWG)

Office of the Federal Ombudsman for Victims of Crime (OFOVC)

Health-related organizations

Nova Scotia Nurses Union (NSNU)

Nova Scotia Government and General Employees Union (NSGEU)

Along the Shore Health Board (ATSHB)

Firearm organizations

Canadian Coalition for Gun Control (CCGC)

Canadian Coalition for Firearms Rights (CCFR)

Justice organizations

BC Civil Liberties Association (BCCLA)

East Coast Prison Justice Society (ECPJS)

Nova Scotia Legal Aid (NSLA)

Gender-based organizations

Women's Legal Education and Action Fund (LEAF)

Avalon Sexual Assault Centre

Wellness Within

Feminists Fighting Femicide

Persons Against Non-State Torture

Women's Shelters Canada

Transition House Association of Nova Scotia

Be the Peace Institute

Elizabeth Fry Society of Mainland Nova Scotia

Police-related organizations

Atlantic Police Association (APA)

Canadian Police Association (CPA)

National Police Federation (NPF)

Nova Scotia Chiefs of Police Association (NSCPA)

RCMP Veterans Association of Nova Scotia (RCMP-VANS)

Truro Police Service (TPS)

MORE TOP STORIES