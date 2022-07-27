N.S. Mountie admits 'I missed the mark' during early communications about mass killings

One of the most senior RCMP officers in Nova Scotia admitted he "missed the mark" during early press conferences about the mass killings in Nova Scotia.

Chief Supt. Chris Leather was testifying at the Mass Casualty Commission, the inquiry into the murders of 22 people — including a pregnant woman — on April 18-19, 2020, by a gunman driving a replica police cruiser.

The commission's counsel, Rachel Young, questioned Leather about the accuracy of some of the information he shared at press conferences and how he prepared for them.

Leather said he sometimes only had five or six minutes to review talking points and often had to rely on his memory to answer questions from reporters.

"That's what led to some of the incorrect accounting," he said. "I'll say it right now. Obviously I missed the mark on more than a couple occasions."

Twenty-two people died on April 18 and 19, 2020. Top row from left: Gina Goulet, Dawn Gulenchyn, Jolene Oliver, Frank Gulenchyn, Sean McLeod, Alanna Jenkins. Second row: John Zahl, Lisa McCully, Joey Webber, Heidi Stevenson, Heather O'Brien and Jamie Blair. Third row from top: Kristen Beaton, Lillian Campbell, Joanne Thomas, Peter Bond, Tom Bagley and Greg Blair. Bottom row: Emily Tuck, Joy Bond, Corrie Ellison and Aaron Tuck. (CBC)

During the first news conference the evening of April 19, Leather said "in excess of 10 people" had been killed.

But the public inquiry has found that Leather had been given information an hour before that news conference suggesting there were at least 17 victims, and he'd known for hours that officers had discovered at least 14 bodies.

"If we think about the now infamous 'in excess of' expression that I used, it was done with my intention to not upset/offend/mislead.… I was more concerned about giving a victim total that was over what it truly was, or in excess of," he testified Wednesday. "And by going to the number that I chose, it in fact ended up having the opposite effect."

Leather testified the information he was receiving before the news conference about the number of victims kept changing.

"I had received information leading up to that particular statement that I made that was truthfully in excess of 10, perhaps closer to 15, if we're going to put a mark in the sand. But the problem was, it fluctuated. Depending on who was providing me the information, it was 14, 17, back down again."

Leather said he had a "stairwell conversation" with the director of communications, Lia Scanlan, and "we agreed we just need to cut this off, put the number piece aside and go with a number."

Young asked Leather whether he intended to mislead the public or hide information during press conferences.

"Absolutely not. I intended to do the opposite," he responded.

Incident initially portrayed as 'firearms call'

Young pointed out that in the news conferences on April 19 and 22, as well as the first tweet sent out about the situation, it was described as a "firearms call."

Asked whether that mischaracterized the seriousness of the event, and whether it might confuse or mislead the public about the danger, Leather said "in hindsight, that's not the term that I would use to describe it."

A second tweet issued on April 19 described the situation as an active shooter — which Leather agreed was more accurate.

Young also asked about statements made at press conferences and in news releases that the RCMP had "secured the area," when the perpetrator was still at large. Leather said that to him, "secured" means that officers are on the ground working, and that "securing" would have been a more appropriate description.

Officer safety bulletin 'begged for followup'

During Leather's testimony, he was asked about an officer safety bulletin distributed by Truro police to policing agencies in 2011 about a tip about the gunman, Gabriel Wortman, warning he "wants to kill a cop" and that he possessed at least one gun.

The bulletin was brought to the RCMP's attention April 19, 2020, when an officer with the Amherst Police Service recognized the gunman's name and dug up the 2011 notice in his email. The commission has previously heard the document was in a folder on a shared drive.

A screenshot from a 2011 officer safety bulletin, which contained a tip about the man who, nine years later, killed 22 people in rural Nova Scotia. (Truro Police Service)

Leather said the notice was not available to members in a searchable database, and that it wasn't even a finalized document, but rather in fragments "in this sort of jumbled, unofficial format."

The document did not reveal who gave the tip, but Leather said it was of "obvious importance" to find out who it was.

"Their information … was germane to the H-Strong investigation and God knows what else they knew and could bring to that criminal investigation," Leather said.

Young asked Leather about the fact that it appears no RCMP member interviewed Wortman in the wake of the 2011 bulletin.

"The bulletin itself, just given its contents, if you knew nothing more, begged for followup investigation, for sure," he said. "It only made sense that there would be further inquiries made."

