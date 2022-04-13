Masks to remain in N.S. schools until at least May 20

Masks will continue to be required in Nova Scotia schools until at least the long weekend in May, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

Students, staff, service providers, volunteers and visitors must wear masks during school instructional hours and on school buses.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've worked with Public Health to keep kids in schools," said Minister Becky Druhan in a news release.

"Our approach has allowed us to keep schools open for most of the year and allowed our students to continue in-person learning. I know it hasn't been easy, but I'd like to thank the teachers, staff, students and families for their hard work and commitment to children's learning and well-being."

The mask requirement in schools was initially supposed to be lifted after the March Break. That date was then pushed to mid-April.

The decision will be reassessed closer to May 20, the Friday before the Victoria Day weekend.

