Skip to Main Content
Nova Scotia

Masks to remain in N.S. schools until at least May 20

Masks will continue to be required in Nova Scotia schools until at least the Victoria Day weekend, the province announced Wednesday morning

Mask requirement was initially supposed to be lifted after March Break

CBC News ·
The Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday morning masks will continue to be required in schools until at least the Victoria Day weekend. (James Arthur Gekiere/Belga Mag/AFP/Getty Images)

Masks will continue to be required in Nova Scotia schools until at least the long weekend in May, the provincial government announced Wednesday.

Students, staff, service providers, volunteers and visitors must wear masks during school instructional hours and on school buses.

"Throughout the pandemic, we've worked with Public Health to keep kids in schools," said Minister Becky Druhan in a news release.

"Our approach has allowed us to keep schools open for most of the year and allowed our students to continue in-person learning. I know it hasn't been easy, but I'd like to thank the teachers, staff, students and families for their hard work and commitment to children's learning and well-being."

The mask requirement in schools was initially supposed to be lifted after the March Break. That date was then pushed to mid-April.

The decision will be reassessed closer to May 20, the Friday before the Victoria Day weekend.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now