Masks now mandatory for workers at N.S. long-term care homes

Nova Scotia's Department of Health is making it mandatory for health-care workers in long-term care facilities to wear masks around patients.

The province posted the change in policy on Sunday as several homes grapple with COVID-19.

The new rules apply to public and private nursing homes and residential-care facilities.

Staff who work with residents are now required to wear one mask throughout their shift. That mask only needs to be changed if it becomes soiled.

The masks don't have to be N95 unless staff are doing specific medical procedures, including bronchoscopy or intubation.

Strain showing

The risk to staff has already caused strain on at least one facility.

Dion Mouland, president and CEO of Ocean View Manor in Eastern Passage, said in a video statement on the home's website that over 40 staff had to be isolated after one resident tested positive. One staff member has since tested positive.

"That presented a huge challenge for us," he said. "Right now, we have over 20 employees that are on home-isolation and cannot come to work for 14 days."

He says the employees include nursing staff and housekeeping.

"Certainly a loss of any role for us can create some significant challenges."

He says they've relied on casual workers, part-timers and VON.

"We've also had some folks in the health system, in the health authority who have volunteered to work for us. So a huge thank you to those who aren't current employees who have stepped up to come in to help us when we need you the most."

Northwood's numbers double

The policy change also comes as Northwood in Halifax saw a spike in diagnosed cases on Sunday. Sixteen residents now have COVID-19, double the number from the day before. Ten employees also tested positive.

Northwood, a seniors resident in Halifax, has seen a rise in COVID-19 cases among its residents and employees. (Google Maps)

The residents have been moved to a dedicated isolation floor with a higher staffing ratio. A statement on Northwood's website says they are all in stable condition with mild-to-moderate symptoms.

Earlier in April, Northwood care homes put out a call for donations of masks for employees and residents.

So far, three Nova Scotians have died of COVID-19.

The first fatality was a resident of the Northside Community Guest Home in Upper North Sydney. The woman in her 70s was taken to Cape Breton Regional Hospital where she was diagnosed and later passed away, according to a statement on the home's Facebook page.

