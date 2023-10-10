N.S. Health reinstates mandatory masking to enter its facilities

Nova Scotia Health is once again making masks mandatory to enter its facilities, the organization said Tuesday.

The health authority issued a news release saying that masks will also be required in common areas, like hallways, staircases, cafeterias and elevators, in clinical care areas where patients, families and essential caregivers are present, and inpatient and ambulatory care settings.

It cited rising COVID-19 cases and the coming influenza season, among other factors.

The change comes a month after Nova Scotia Health lifted its mandatory masking policy for entrances and common areas.

Mandatory masking continues to be required in emergency rooms, inpatient units and designated outpatient settings,the health authority said in a follow-up email.

It said masks will be provided at all public entrances.

MORE TOP STORIES