Some N.S. universities to continue masking for winter semester

Some Nova Scotia universities plan to extend mandates for students and staff to wear masks during the winter semester beginning in January.

On Wednesday, both Dalhousie University and the University of King's College made similar announcements to require masking in classrooms.

"This directive is informed by input from our COVID-19 Scientific Advisory Council and aligns with Nova Scotia Public Health's continued recommendation that masks should be worn in crowded indoor spaces," Frank Harvey, Dalhousie's provost and vice-president academic, wrote in a post on the school's website.

Masks will remain mandatory at King's in campus classrooms, though lecturers and instructors will continue to be allowed to remove their masks. Mask wearing will also be mandatory in the library, except when seated alone for reading or study.

"This decision will, I'm sure, cause relief in some and frustration in others," William Lahey, the King's president, wrote on the university's website.

"Experiences of the pandemic have varied significantly from one person to the next, and the same is true of our levels of tolerance toward the restrictions and policies introduced to mitigate its risks. This decision was not taken lightly."

