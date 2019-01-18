Head of Chezzetcook man shot in stomach by masked men

A Head of Chezzetcook, N.S., man was airlifted to hospital after he was shot in the stomach when three masked men entered his home on Thursday.

RCMP say the 43-year-old is expected to survive.

Police say three men wearing masks entered the man's home on Mary Etta Drive without his permission around 3:45 p.m. There was no indication that the men broke into the home, police say, but the victim did not invite them in.

One of the men shot him in the stomach.

RCMP say the victim didn't know who the men were, but police say the attack was not random.

The masked men left on foot after the shooting, though they may have had a vehicle in the area, RCMP say.

A police dog tried to track the men, but was unsuccessful.